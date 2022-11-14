Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government is going to set up five new electric vehicle charging stations at highways and motorways across the country. According to the official documents, charging stations for electric vehicles are being installed at Rashakai Service Area (Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, M-1), Tandliyanwala Service Area (Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, M-3), Dandewal Service Area (Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Khanewal Motorway M-4), Khanewal Service Area (Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Khanewal Motorway M-4), and Hazara Service Area (Hassanabdal-Havelian Expressway E-35). The NHA has included EV charging stations in the contracts of filling stations. Concessionaires/contractors are installing the same keeping in view the number of electric vehicles commuting on a particular road. Moreover, M/s MORE (Pvt) Ltd being the BoT concessionaire of M-2, has installed an EV charging facility at Bhera Service Area on M-2. With the gradual increase in the number of EV vehicles, other fuel stations across the motorway network will also install the EV charging facilities. First locally produced electric car was launched in Pakistan in August this year. Bookings for the ‘Made in Pakistan’ NUR-E 75 will be open in late 2024. The first locally-produced electric car stemming from the collective efforts of Dice Foundation, universities and the private sector was launched in Karachi. The booking for the car named NUR-E 75 will be opened to the public in late 2024. Its battery pack was developed at the NED University of Engineering and Technology, and it is equipped with advanced features. The car is also likely to be exported. The chargers for these vehicles are being developed by the Sir Syed University of Engineering. Work is also ongoing on the development of faster chargers to reduce charging time. All components of the car have been developed in Pakistan, and the design has been created by the National College of Arts (NCA). The car will be able to cover a distance of 210km at a speed of 120 kmph after charging for eight hours via a 220V connection. The ‘Made in Pakistan’ car is being described as a milestone for the country’s economic stability. The revolution of electric vehicles is making its way in the global auto industry and Pakistan has also taken the first step in this regard. The project will likely end all economic challenges of the country. For commercial production, capital will be raised through Series A, B and C rounds of funding. The car will be launched under the brand name JAXERI. While the initial prototype is a five-seater hatchback, the next phase will produce a sedan and later SUVs will also be produced, according to the plan. Mass production of the car will save the environment and preserve foreign exchange spent on fuel imports. Pakistan will be at par with developed countries in the technology of electric cars and domestic economic stability will be easier with access to this technology. According to the officials, there are up to 85 locations across motorways, which are available for the development of DC-fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, according to a report. The report titled ‘Developing Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Across Highways and Motorways of Pakistan’, was prepared to highlight the issues and potential being faced by the users in adoption of EVs by the LUMS’ energy institute in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and the National Centre in Big Data and Cloud Computing (NCBC). “There are almost 85 locations across M-1, M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5, M-9, and N-5 available for the development of DC-fast charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs) to prevent ‘range-anxiety’ in adoption of modern electric cars in Pakistan,” it said. The report also identifies 15 ‘prioritised’ locations for the development of charging infrastructure as a starting point to promote EVs in the country. It is important to mention here that Pakistan is a signatory to the Paris Climate Agreement and has pledged to reduce the green-house gas emissions in the country by 20 percent by 2030. The first fast-charging machine for electric vehicles was installed in Karachi. Two EV charging stations were inaugurated alongside M-2 Motorway in July 2021. Inauguration of EV charging stations at Bhera and Pindi Bhattian, just outside M-2 Motorway brought a big sigh of relief to Electric Vehicle owners of Islamabad and Lahore. The stations have been indigenously designed, manufactured and installed by Tesla Industries, Pakistan.