Healthcare Biometric a similar system to the one Sindh’s education department will implement is necessary. Teachers’ attendance will be tracked online using biometric data from the staff members. Healthcare systems ought to use the same system. It will increase transparency, and doctors will not have time to visit their own private clinics.
A third party’s routine monitoring and evaluation can reveal the truth and highlight deficiencies. The lack of human resources cannot be filled immediately. An interim fix might be the rationalisation of current employees, their multi-skilling, and the redeployment of paramedical professionals. Sindh’s public healthcare delivery system can be enhanced if physicians, paramedics, health administrators, and the political class cooperate. As a result, the public will have more faith in public hospitals than in private ones.
FARHAN ALI SIYAL,
Padidan Town.