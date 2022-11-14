Share:

Healthcare Biometric a simi­lar system to the one Sindh’s education department will imple­ment is necessary. Teachers’ at­tendance will be tracked online using biometric data from the staff members. Healthcare sys­tems ought to use the same sys­tem. It will increase transparency, and doctors will not have time to visit their own private clinics.

A third party’s routine moni­toring and evaluation can reveal the truth and highlight deficien­cies. The lack of human resourc­es cannot be filled immediately. An interim fix might be the ratio­nalisation of current employees, their multi-skilling, and the rede­ployment of paramedical profes­sionals. Sindh’s public healthcare delivery system can be enhanced if physicians, paramedics, health administrators, and the political class cooperate. As a result, the public will have more faith in pub­lic hospitals than in private ones.

FARHAN ALI SIYAL,

Padidan Town.