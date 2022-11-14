Share:

PESHAWAR - Hundreds of people Sunday rallied in Wana, District Lower Waziristan, to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the region. The protestors were carrying black, white flags and placards inscribed with slogan such as: “We want peace on our soil.” They also demanded the civil administration fulfil its responsibilities to restore peace in the area. The huge gathering titled “peace march” was organised by Wana Siyasi Ittihad (WSI). Holding black flags, participants of the rally marched from the Wana Bazaar and converged near the Javid Sultan camps. The demonstration was also attended by members of the PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and other political parties. The protesters demanded a ban on armed groups in the district, tackling the rise of terrorism, getting rid of kidnappings for ransom, the release of parliamentarian Ali Wazir — who has been incarcerated for the past two years — and adequate security for the public, contractors and traders.