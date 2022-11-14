Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned the IG Islamabad Police over a petition of traders moved against proposed sit-in and roadblocks.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooque while hearing the petition on Monday ordered the Islamabad police chief to submit his report with regard to the sit-in and roadblocks on November 17.

Joint Secretary Ministry of Interior Shabbir Khattak appeared in the court hearing today.

“Motorways is the federal subject, why the government not opening the motorway,” the bench questioned. “The law and order is the provincial government’s matter, therefore it is blocked,” additional attorney general said.

“Protests also staged before the Parliament, why you block roads then,” Chief Justice Aamir Farooque asked. “Containers are placed in Islamabad, in a manner as there are unusual circumstances,” chief justice remarked.

“Why you are placing containers instead of constituting an efficient anti-riot force,” chief justice IHC questioned. “Why don’t you take some other steps instead of placing containters on roads,” Justice Farooque further asked.

Sardar Umar Aslam Advocate represented traders in the court, while AAG Munawar Iqbal Duggal appeared from the government in the case hearing.

Traders pleaded to the court, during the ongoing protests, students have been unable to attend schools and colleges. People are unable to attend their offices and the worst is happening with daily wagers as they have been deprived of their right to earn livelihood.