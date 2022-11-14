Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory Lohibher police on Sunday arrested an impersonator and recovered a car, a police public relations officer said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, ICT police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. According to details, a Lohibher police team arrested impersonator Saqib Shahzad and recovered car from his possession. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.