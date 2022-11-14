Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI Chief Imran Khan must have reply of the US conspiracy theory and the matter will not end after given up on the conspiracy.

This she sated while reacting to Imran Khan’s interview with Financial Times on Monday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan will have to answer for his lies and false narrative.

She said Imran Khan’s abandonment of his US conspiracy narrative also raise questions for his followers. She said Imran Khan thinks his followers fool.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting said the true face of the so-called "Haqeeqi Azadi" has completely been exposed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan put Pakistan’s foreign relations in grave danger for the sake of his own lust for power.