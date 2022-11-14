Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fed­eral Minister for Educa­tion and Professional Train­ing Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday said that whether Imran Khan was in the gov­ernment or in the opposition, his approach was non-politi­cal and undemocratic. Im­ran Khan has to give up his “nothing if not me” attitude, he added. Talking to a pri­vate news channel, PML-N senior leader said that ever since Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) chief has become relevant in the country’s po­litical arena, his conduct was undemocratic. Imran Khan’s pointless accusations were just for political point scor­ing, his words were irrel­evant anymore, he assert­ed. Rebuking PTI chief, Rana Tanveer said that Khan’s double standards and con­tradictory politics exposed his real face before the na­tion. People did not respond much to PTI protest call, he added. Answering question regarding next general elec­tion PML-N leader said that the present coalition govt would complete its tenure and the next general elec­tions would be held at the stipulated time, he added.