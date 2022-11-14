Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s footage of wounds has surfaced for the first time on Monday.

The PTI chief sustained three wounds in the right leg, while he sustained two wounds in the right thigh and one in the knee. The wounds are still deep and are not healed. The doctors at Shaukat Khanum Hospital have done a medical checkup on the former premier’s wounds and put a new bandage on them. The doctors will continue to look after Imran Khan’s wound in the coming days.

It merits mention, that former premier Imran Khan was wounded due to an assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad.