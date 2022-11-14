Share:

NAROWAL - The Indian Sikh yatrees, who are in Pakistan to attend the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib, visited Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal on Sunday and performed their religious rituals. A documentary was also showed to the yatrees on the construction of Gurdwara Sahib. On the occasion, the Sikh pilgrims appreciated the best accommodation, food and security arrangements made by the government for them. They also expressed pleasure over the love they received in Pakistan. The Sikh yatrees said, “We received a lot of love in Pakistan, the Pakistan government made best accommodation, food security arrangements for us”. They expressed their wish that conditions of visas should be relaxed. They said the both neighboring countries should not create difficulties in the routes for the people to come and go, but should make ease. Sardar Preet Singh, party leader of Shiromani Gurdwara Bandhak Committee India, Sardar Diljit Singh Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Sardar Sharanjit Singh Jatha Leader Haryana Committee, Sardar Shamsher Singh Jatha Leader Kashmir Committee, along with officials of groups of various states and regions of India, were also present. They thanked the government of Pakistan for excellent arrangements.