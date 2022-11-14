Share:

KARACHI - Industrial Association of Pakistan on Sunday rejected the notice of no gas supply to industries.

According to details, the Industrial Association of Pakistan rejected the gov­ernment’s notice to not supply gas to industries in the winter season. The as­sociation would urge the federal government to find ways to provide gas to in­dustries, President Karachi Chamber said.

Vice President Javed Bal­wani said that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister should intervene and save Karachi’s industries from closure. The government has not considered any rec­ommendation given by the Industrialists committee, Faisal Mueez said.

The committee had rec­ommended shifting load management to a circular basis so industries are not shut completely. It is not clear how export-oriented industries would be pro­vided gas in winter, Javed Balwani said. The asso­ciation said that they re­ject the policy of gas load shedding.

Javed Balwani said that the gas supply is 34 percent while the industries are get­ting only 18 percent (721 mmcft) gas supply.