Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue was reopened to pedestrian traffic after Sunday's deadly explosion that killed six people and injured 81 others.

Benches were removed on the street which is now being patrolled by police.

The suspect who left the bomb on the crowded street frequented by shoppers and tourists has been arrested, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

"Our assessment is that the order for the deadly terror attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria, where the PKK/YPG has its Syrian headquarters," he added.

World leaders have condemned the attack and sent condolences to Türkiye.