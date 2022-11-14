Share:

Article 32 of the Constitution requires the state to foster lo­cal governmental institutions. Ar­ticle 140A of the Constitution re­quires the province to delegate power to elected local govern­ments. It also compels the Pak­istan Electoral Commission to hold local government elections.

The local government polls in Karachi have been postponed three times over. No new poll­ing dates have been set this time around. This is the violation of the constitutional right of the citi­zens. The election commission of Pakistan has cited a shortage of security personnel in the prov­ince. However, the Constitution also empowers the election com­mission to obtain assistance from federal authorities.

Article 220 of the constitution makes in the duty of all federal and provincial executive authori­ties to assist the election commis­sion. This means that the election commission has the authority to deploy the army, rangers, FC and police. These powers are given to the election commission, so the authoritarian has to take on this responsibility of holding fair and transparent elections right now. Local government elected by the local people needed in urban population crucial in megacities.

MARYAM ABDUL KHALIQ,

Karachi