PESHAWAR - Three persons including two women of the same family were killed over a petty dispute in the jurisdiction of the Police Station Regi here on Sunday. The police official of the said station confirmed the firing incident. According to details, accused Nazer Ali shot dead his wife, sister-in-law and injured his brother before committing suicide. The accused had just recently returned to Pakistan from abroad, said the police. Police also confirmed that the alleged accused was reported to be mentally ill. The injured brother of the accused has been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.