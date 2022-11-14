Share:

LJUBLJANA - Slovenians were voting on Sunday in a run-off poll expected to elect the country’s first woman president -- a lawyer linked to former US first lady Melania Trump. Natasa Pirc Musar, backed by the centre-left government, is running against ex-foreign minister Anze Logar, a veteran of conservative politics, in the EU country of two million. A lawyer, Pirc Musar was hired to protect the interests of Slovenian-born Trump during her husband’s presidency, stopping companies attempting to commercialise products with her name. She is forecast to win just slightly above 50 percent of the vote, ahead of Logar who is due to get between 44 and 49 percent, according to the latest polls. Pirc Musar, who headed the country’s data protection authority for a decade, says her victory would make her “the voice of women” in Slovenia and abroad. Though the president’s role is largely ceremonial, the human rights advocate has vowed to be a “moral authority”. “The president cannot be neutral... and have no opinion... I have never been afraid to speak out,” the former television presenter, 54, told AFP