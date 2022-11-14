Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Sunday revealed the data of its helpline1099, which had been launched for the provision of swift services and timely resolution of public grievances related to hu­man rights abuses in the country. Ac­cording to data provided by MoHR, a total of 6355 calls have been re­ceived by its helpline 1099 services of which 6273 calls were received (Inbounded, Outbound, Visits, appli­cation, fax, E-mails. Around 82 calls were received via the mobile app