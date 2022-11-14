Share:

LAHORE - On the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi visited various Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination centres in Lahore on Sunday.

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary Abu Bakr and Section Officer Jawad Pirzada along with other officers accompanied him. He visited BISE Lawrence Road, Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore College For Women University, DPS Model Town, Univer­sity of Punjab Wahdat Road, Univer­sity of Education and Expo centre Lahore to review arrangements.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi discussed the arrange­ments in a meeting with the admin­istration in the examination centres. Deputy Secretary Abu Bakr and oth­ers concerned officers briefed Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi about the arrangements. He expressed his opinion and said that the arrange­ments in all the MDCAT examination centres in Lahore were satisfactory.

Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, Vice-Chancellor King Ed­ward Medical University, PRO Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore and other Vice-Chancellors and Principals were monitoring the MDCAT exams.

Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that we were in constant contact with the control room established in the Uni­versity of Health Sciences regarding the MD CAT exams. The supervising staff in the MDCAT exam centres are performing their duties diligently.

The applicants participating in the MDCAT exams are completely satis­fied with the arrangements. Secrecy is being ensured in the MD CAT exam centers. More than 7,000 Special­ized health care and medical educa­tion, university of health sciences and teaching institutions’ staff performed their duties. There were special NAD­RA vans for the identification, verifi­cation and facility of the candidates in the centres. More than 83,000 candidates participated in the MD­CAT exams in 8 cities of Punjab. For the convenience of the parents who come with the children, the waiting areas and water have been specially arranged. Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that the candidates taking admission in MBBS and BDS in MD CAT are giv­ing the written examination. The con­cerned Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officers ensured bet­ter traffic and security arrangements. The concerned district administration provided all kinds of assistance for MD CAT examinations. Section 144 was imposed on the routes of 25 examina­tion centers in 8 cities of Punjab