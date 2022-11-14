LAHORE - On the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi visited various Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination centres in Lahore on Sunday.
On this occasion, Deputy Secretary Abu Bakr and Section Officer Jawad Pirzada along with other officers accompanied him. He visited BISE Lawrence Road, Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore College For Women University, DPS Model Town, University of Punjab Wahdat Road, University of Education and Expo centre Lahore to review arrangements.
Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi discussed the arrangements in a meeting with the administration in the examination centres. Deputy Secretary Abu Bakr and others concerned officers briefed Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi about the arrangements. He expressed his opinion and said that the arrangements in all the MDCAT examination centres in Lahore were satisfactory.
Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University, PRO Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore and other Vice-Chancellors and Principals were monitoring the MDCAT exams.
Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that we were in constant contact with the control room established in the University of Health Sciences regarding the MD CAT exams. The supervising staff in the MDCAT exam centres are performing their duties diligently.
The applicants participating in the MDCAT exams are completely satisfied with the arrangements. Secrecy is being ensured in the MD CAT exam centers. More than 7,000 Specialized health care and medical education, university of health sciences and teaching institutions’ staff performed their duties. There were special NADRA vans for the identification, verification and facility of the candidates in the centres. More than 83,000 candidates participated in the MDCAT exams in 8 cities of Punjab. For the convenience of the parents who come with the children, the waiting areas and water have been specially arranged. Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that the candidates taking admission in MBBS and BDS in MD CAT are giving the written examination. The concerned Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officers ensured better traffic and security arrangements. The concerned district administration provided all kinds of assistance for MD CAT examinations. Section 144 was imposed on the routes of 25 examination centers in 8 cities of Punjab