RAWALPINDI - The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has completed preparations for the upcoming IDEAS 2022 exhibition, organised at Karachi Expo Centre. NLC will showcase its multifaceted services to international and local delegates, exhibitors and other visitors during the four-day mega event. The NLC Corporate Stall is located inside the Army Pavilion. Officials present at the stall will apprise visitors and enquirers about NLC’s diverse operations’ portfolio including multimodal logistics solutions, marine and air services, engineering & construction of large scale projects, management of border terminals, smart IT solutions and human skills development. NLC is the only logistics organisation participating in the expo that is fully capable of transporting any kind of cargo within the borders and beyond. It is due to these capabilities that manufacturers and suppliers evince keen interest to work with NLC. Like previous editions, officials present at the NLC Corporate Stall will be interacting with large groups of enquiries and visitors.