Share:

HYDERABAD - As many as 15, 367 candidates took the Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT) for the admission in the course of MBBS and BDS session 2022-2023 at Lia­quat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jam­shoro district, on Sunday. The test was conducted by Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, under the strict vigilance, security, hu­man resources, and physi­cal arrangements provided by LUMHS. The LUMHS is offering 350 seats of MBBS and 100 seats of BDS in ad­dition to 100 seats for male students at Bilawal Medical College, Jamshoro. The stu­dents belonging to 13 dis­tricts including Hyderabad, Sanghar, Shaheed Bena­zirabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thar­parkar, Umerkot, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan are eligible admission in LUM­HS. The entire campus was under high-security cover to ensure the safety of the candidates. Medical camps under the supervision of senior professors were also established to cope with any medical emergency of the candidates. At least 10 stu­dents reportedly visited the camp. The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram ud Din Ujjan along with senior faculty and administrative officers visited the test center.