LAHORE - On the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi visited various Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MD CAT) examination centres in Lahore on Sunday. On this occasion, Deputy Secretary Abu Bakr and Section Officer Jawad Pirzada along with other officers accompanied him. He visited BISE Lawrence Road, Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore College For Women University, DPS Model Town, University of Punjab Wahdat Road, University of Education and Expo centre Lahore to review arrangements. Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi discussed the arrangements in a meeting with the administration in the examination centres. Deputy Secretary Abu Bakr and others concerned officers briefed Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi about the arrangements. He expressed his opinion and said that the arrangements in all the MD CAT examination centres in Lahore were satisfactory. Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University, PRO Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore and other Vice-Chancellors and Principals were monitoring the MD CAT exams.