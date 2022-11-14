Pakistan has reported no death by novel coronavirus while 41 cases have been reported out of the 4,487 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
As per the stats shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the positivity rate of the coronavirus is 0.91 percent, while 44 patients of the virus are in critical stage.
COVID-19 Statistics 14 November 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 4,487
Positive Cases: 41
Positivity %: 0.91%
Deaths: 00
Patients on Critical Care: 44— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) November 14, 2022