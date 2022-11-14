In 2015, FIFA was involved in a major corruption scandal after US Department of Justice arrested seven officials from the international soccer organisation. The incident prompted Swiss officials to also open up their investigation concerning the bidding process for the 2018 Russia World Cup and the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The result of these investigations was proof of sport marketing executives paying more than $150 million in bribed to FIFA officials to secure broadcasting rights. The investigation was concluded with the help of people like Chuck Blazer who admitted to taking bribes in exchange of awarding the 1998 World Cup to France and the 2010 World Cup to South Africa. During this ongoing battle, FIFA president Sepp Blatter abruptly resigned from his position as well.
Share: