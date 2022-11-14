Share:

In 2015, FIFA was involved in a major corruption scandal after US Department of Justice arrested seven officials from the international soccer or­ganisation. The incident prompted Swiss officials to also open up their investigation concerning the bid­ding process for the 2018 Russia World Cup and the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The result of these inves­tigations was proof of sport marketing executives paying more than $150 million in bribed to FIFA of­ficials to secure broadcasting rights. The investi­gation was concluded with the help of people like Chuck Blazer who admitted to taking bribes in ex­change of awarding the 1998 World Cup to France and the 2010 World Cup to South Africa. During this ongoing battle, FIFA president Sepp Blatter abrupt­ly resigned from his position as well.