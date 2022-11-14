Share:

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday assured that solar system would be installed and IT labs would be up-graded at Government Huzaifa Shaheed Higher Secondary School for Deaf and Blind. He expressed these views while visiting Deaf and Blind School in Hayatabad. Appreciating the services of the teachers appointed for the education of the disabled children, he said that all problems of the school will be solved on priority basis. He also met the school children and distributed sweets, juices and biscuits among them. Zubair said, “No one can deny that education determines the quality of life, so students should respect their teachers and parents and pay attention to their education.”