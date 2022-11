Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday berated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former premier Imran Khan over his foreign conspiracy narrative.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz said, “The nation is shocked by his deceit & treachery inflicting irreparable damage on Pakistan”.

“Imran’s interview with FT in which he rebutted his foreign conspiracy theory is a reminder of the vicious role he played to harm Pakistan’s external relations while pursuing his own petty politics, added the PM.