HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against criminals on Sunday ar­rested 5 suspects from different areas besides recovering mainpuri from their possession. According to police spokesman Forte police while conducting raids in different areas arrest­ed two mainpuri suppli­ers Asim Ansari having 350 packets of mainpuri, 4 bags of raw material and Nasir Qureshi with 380 packets of main­puri and raw material while other accomplices of accused managed to escape from scene. In another raid Cantt Po­lice in different raids ar­rested two accused Mu­hammad Asif Kaleri with 4 wine bottles and Mu­hammad Yahya having large quantity of main­puri and Indian gutka. Meanwhile Hatri police also carried out a raid and arrested a drug ped­dler Asif Raza alias Wa­heed Mangwano and re­covered 300 packets of mainpuri while his two accomplices managed to escape. Police conduct­ing raid in its territorial jurisdiction arrested an accused Ashfaq Ahmed and recovered 3 bottles of wine. Police have registered cases against suspects in different po­lice stations.