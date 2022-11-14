Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways made special arrange­ments at Raiwind Railway Station near here for the convenience of the participants of the 2nd phase of Tableeghi Ijtema. According to the PR sources on Sunday, on the direction of PR La­hore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gul, ad­ditional railway staff was appointed at station and 4 ticket collectors, 6 booking clerks, 3 reser­vation clerks, 3 sweepers and 2 luggage porters performed duties at railway station. Round-the-clock reservation and booking facility was pro­vided at Raiwind Railway Station.

A special shuttle train between Raiwind and Lahore was operated. The DS appreciated the staff for providing best services. The participants of the Ijtema were respectfully saw off to Karachi through 3 special trains attached with Greenline, Shah Hussain and Rehman Baba Express trains on the conclusion of the congregation.