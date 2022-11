Share:

Prime Minister's Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar says PTI Chairman Imran Khan is using Wazirabad incident for political gains.

Talking to media along with PML-N leader Saira Afzal Tarar in Gujranwala on Monday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wants a separate law for itself.

He said that providing security to the long march was the responsibility of Punjab government.