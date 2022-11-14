Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi march will resume from Punjab’s Kharian today (Monday).

As per details, the marchers will reach Mandi Bahauddin today from Kharian, former prime minister Imran Khan will address the marchers via video link at 4pm today.

The PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March is heading towards Islamabad under the leadership of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

While addressing PTI marchers in Faisalabad, Kharian and Nowshera via video link on Sunday, Imran Khan condemned the bomb blast in Turkiye and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He expressed condolences to the Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the incident.

He ruled out the speculations about the slow pace of Haqeeqi Azadi March.

He said that four long marches were conducted then opposition parties during the PTI government and no hurdles were created for the protests.

Imran Khan said that they are only demanding early elections. He added that he had already predicted the failures of the current rulers as the country witnessed a downfall in all sectors.

The PTI chief said that the country could not be pulled out of the crisis until free and fair elections are held. “An absconder in London is opposing the elections due to fear of being defeated.”