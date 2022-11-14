Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has initiated the process to sign an agreement to declare Punjab and California State of America as Sister States after a letter was issued to the Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on behalf of the Head of California Legislative Assembly Chris R Holden in this regard. In the letter, the chief minister has been invited to ink his signatures on an agreement between Punjab and California. In this connection, the chief minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the matters relating to the agreement in which former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi also participated. Former Federal Secretary and Chairman P&D Salman Ghani apprised about the details of the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California. The chief minister directed to give a final shape to the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California forthwith. He stated during the meeting that the agreement will enhance trade, economic, business relations between Pakistan and California and will increase bilateral investment. The CM said that the agreement would promote relations in the sectors of education, health, information technology, environment, and culture. He underscored that this agreement will further strengthen the mutual relations between Punjab and the state of California. He said that a special will be set up in the Planning & Development Board in order to give a final shape to the agreement. He said that all matters relating to the agreement to declare Punjab and California Sister State will be finalised soon. He stated though the Punjab government delegation has been invited to visit California to participate in the agreement signing ceremony, but the Punjab government would be pleased if the Californian delegation comes to Punjab to sign the agreement. The CM apprised that the Legislative Assembly of California has passed the agreement resolution to declare Sister State relationship between Punjab and California. He said that a reference has been given in the letter being sent by Mr. Chris R Holden about the resolution passed from the California Legislative Assembly relating to the agreement to declare Punjab and California Sister State relationship adding that the copy of the letter has been sent to the Ambassador of America in Pakistan Mr Donald Blome, Director of USAid Mission and the concerned officials. Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Sumbal, former Federal Secretary and Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander, Secretary Local Government, DG Punjab Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer and the concerned officials attended the meeting.