Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday while taking notice of media reports regarding the illness of renowned stage comedian Tariq Teddi, announced to provide free medical treatment.

In this regard, the Punjab CM directed the Health Department to undertake prompt measures to provide free treatment facilities to the renowned comedian.

Elahi said that the Punjab government would facilitate the renowned comedian in his treatment, adding that it would bear the expenses of Tariq Teddi’s treatment.

It is pertinent to mention that Tariq was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center due to an infection in his liver.