Share:

LAHORE - Senior Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Pakistan is go­ing through a serious eco­nomic crisis as the country’s exports, remittances and for­eign exchange reserves are at historic lows.

“Food prices are skyrocket­ing. The only solution to this mismanagement is immedi­ate elections. Shehbaz Sharif, who stole millions of pounds from the aid of flood victims, has been badly caught in the Daily Mail London”, he said in a statement on Sunday.

The minister said that the Sharif family had always been a cause of disrepute for Pakistan at the interna­tional level. “Unfortunate­ly, at present, important decisions of the country depend on the mafia and power corridors instead of the masses. Pakistan can­not prosper until the people rise up against the alliance of these looters. Politics of family limited, vested inter­ests and mafia nexus have tarnished democracy”. He further said that thirteen parties of PDM including PML-N came to power only to end corruption cases and they have ended corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion as soon as they came. Today, people are on the streets against the rule of two fami­lies over the country for thirty year, he added.