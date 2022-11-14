LAHORE - Senior Punjab Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Pakistan is going through a serious economic crisis as the country’s exports, remittances and foreign exchange reserves are at historic lows.
“Food prices are skyrocketing. The only solution to this mismanagement is immediate elections. Shehbaz Sharif, who stole millions of pounds from the aid of flood victims, has been badly caught in the Daily Mail London”, he said in a statement on Sunday.
The minister said that the Sharif family had always been a cause of disrepute for Pakistan at the international level. “Unfortunately, at present, important decisions of the country depend on the mafia and power corridors instead of the masses. Pakistan cannot prosper until the people rise up against the alliance of these looters. Politics of family limited, vested interests and mafia nexus have tarnished democracy”. He further said that thirteen parties of PDM including PML-N came to power only to end corruption cases and they have ended corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion as soon as they came. Today, people are on the streets against the rule of two families over the country for thirty year, he added.