The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of Urban Development and Roads Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,633.714 million.

These schemes were approved in the 27th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Cricket Stadium Samanabad, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 513.294 million, Construction / Widening / Improvement of Road from Kasur Bypass at Sahari to Bulandi Road via Kotli Rai Abu Bakar, Length=19.10 Km, District Kasur at the cost of Rs. 1,686.594 million and Construction / Widening / Improvement of Road from Kasur Kot Radha Kishan Road at Theh Rossa to Kotli Rai Abu Bakar, Length=4.60 Km, District Kasur at the cost of Rs. 433.826 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.