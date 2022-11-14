Share:

At least 15 passengers sustained injuries in an accident between two buses whose drivers were in a race to drive past each other on Muridke Road, Narowal.

The drivers of the two buses put the lives of hundreds of people at risk in their attempt to drive past each other.

The bus travelling from Narowal to Lahore kept making attempts to cross the other bus.

“We kept requesting the driver to drive the bus slowly. But, he was drunk, and he did not listen to us,” said the passengers.

“The buses travelling to Lahore are prone to accidents every day because their drivers are usually drunk,” they maintained.

“Due to the incompetence of the district administration and the traffic police, no one questions these drivers,” they lamented.

“The traffic police personnel have monthly shares in the income from these buses, and they have let the bus owners free to play with the lives of passengers,” they alleged.

They appealed to the Punjab chief minister to take immediate notice so that more lives are not lost.