QUETTA - Pakistan Railways is planning to re­store all the closed sections in Balo­chistan province which could not only generate revenue for the depart­ment but also facilitate the masses.

“The decision will facilitate the lo­cal people of the province and also boost the business activities for the small business owners,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told media. He said that Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had also tak­en keen interest in this regard and asked the concerned official of the department to make a plan for resto­ration of different sections to gener­ate income in the province.

To a question, he said that Paki­stan Railways had also planned to start rehabilitation work of 33-kilo­meter track through sleeper renewal between Quetta-Bostan and Quetta-Chaman section.

“The track will not only facilitate the passengers, but also connect three major cities of the province,” he said.

He said railway network in Balo­chistan province mainly consisted of Quetta Division having Dera Al­lah Yar-Sibi-Quetta, Quetta-Chaman, Sibi-Khost, Spezend-Dalbandin-Taf­tan, Bostan-Zhob which were closed for the last 15 years.

The official said there were two passenger trains Jaffer Express (40Up, 39 Down) and Chaman Pas­senger (349Up, 350 Down) operat­ing in Balochistan while no stations had been closed during the last 15 years in Quetta division.

He said the overall length of the railway track in Balochistan was 1,470.36 kilometer including the closed Bostan-Zhob section.

“Most of the track is more than 100 years old and on certain stretches, engineering speed restrictions have been imposed due to deferred main­tenance and owing to resource con­straints,” he said, adding that the rou­tine maintenance of track was being carried out with available resources.

To improve railway services in Balochistan, he said, the department was taking several steps like approv­al of PC-I for the track’s rehabilita­tion and the rehabilitation of anoth­er 100-km track between Ahmedwal Dalbadin on Quetta-Taftan section.

The official said that rehabilitation work of track between Nokundi Kohi-Taftan on Quetta-Taftan section while 160.024 kilometers track between Bostan-Chaman on Quetta-Chaman section would be carried out