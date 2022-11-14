Share:

Rain-thunderstorm (snow over the hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar thirteen, Quetta nine, Gilgit seven, Murree three and Muzaffarabad ten degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm and snow fall over hills is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorm in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula three degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus six and Anantnag four degree centigrade.