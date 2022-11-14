Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi have accelerated search operations and snap-checking in different areas to net the criminals and proclaimed offenders while as many as 3,435 suspects were checked in the jurisdiction of different police stations during the last week. According to a police spokesman, search and combing operations were launched in the jurisdiction of Kahuta, Gujar Khan, Murree, Chontra, Dhamial, Rawat, Saddar Barooni, Civil Lines, Naseerabad, Race Course Jatli, Gungmandi, Bani, Saidqabad, Kalar Syedan, Morgah, Saddar Baroni, Kotli Sattian, Patriata, and other police stations. He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted the operations and searched over 1,058 houses, 210 shops, seven workshops, 35 hotels, and two marriage halls, besides checking the particulars of 264 tenants. As many as 3,435 suspects were also checked during the operations, he added. He informed that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had accelerated snap-checking and search operations in different city areas to net lawbreakers.