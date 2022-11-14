KARACHI - Railway police foiled bid to smuggle arms to Karachi from Peshawar during a raid and arrested two Sindh police officials.
The raiding team recovered weapons hidden in a sack by the accused. The suspects were the officials of the Sindh police, railway police confirmed. A case was lodged against the accused and interrogation is underway, railway police added.