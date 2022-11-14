Share:

2022 unleashed climatic challeng­es of an unprecedented scale in Pakistan as it experienced many extreme weathers over the year. The extremely high temperatures in March acted forebodingly for the much-awaited mon­soon season. The intense rains starting from mid-June till late-August were three times heavier than the usu­al monsoon spells. In the after­math of precipitation of this in­tensity, the country faced one of worst floods, with one-third of its land sub­merged at one point.

These floods have claimed more than 1735 lives so far. Over 33 million people have been affected and 7.9 million were displaced. The infrastructural damag­es are also high with 2.1 million homes partially or fully damaged, 13,000km of roads, and 410 of bridges destroyed. As per estimates, the financial losses and economic damage have cost the coun­try more than USD 30 billion, while an­other USD 16.3 billion are required to cover reconstruction costs.

Besides, stagnant flood water re­quiring at-least six months to re­cede, caused the spread of many skin and water-borne diseases. This, ag­gravated by their already existing so­cioeconomic distresses, has created a second wave of devastation for disas­ter-stricken people, leaving them in an absolutely miserable condition.

In such times, immediate relief op­erations are the only way to minimise sufferings. Pakistan’s civil society’s contributions in this regard are com­mendable, but the sheer scale of dev­astation cannot be managed alone. The main responsibility for post-di­saster management remains with the government. Although, public officials claim to have acted efficiently, civil so­ciety and flood survivors believe oth­erwise. The reports surfacing about relief efforts are dismal. People living in destitute conditions in many large areas are still awaiting assistance.

While concrete post-disaster damage is easier to notice; another, rarely-talk­ed-about, type of damage is the one to political trust post-natural tragedies. Political trust can broadly be defined as faith in government’s administra­tive institutions and abilities. It must be noted that disaster itself does not impact trust levels. It is the adequacy of government’s relief efforts post-di­saster that influences political trust. A disaster’s severity and its media cover­age are two other factors that affect po­litical trust in post-disaster efforts.

Political trust is crucial for a state’s functioning as it incentivises citizens to follow rules of the land and become law-abiding citizens. It is also the pub­lic’s belief in the government’s right to govern them that renders it the le­gitimacy required to execute author­ity. In other words, political trust can be viewed as a basic building unit of the social contract within a certain system. However, with the perception that there’s no protection rendered by the state, the social contract weakens, forcing citizens to think that they’re back in the ‘state of nature’, where the only law is ‘all against all’.

Given the above, Pakistan’s flood sur­vivors can become vulnerable to ex­ploitation by criminal networks, both due to floods and government’s negli­gence. They can grow sceptical of the government as well as other citizens. This can reinforce the idea that the state is unable to protect them; forc­ing them to fend for their own surviv­al. But this mostly comes at others’ ex­pense. Having lost financial resources and hope to get them back soon, survi­vors are already getting more inclined towards committing crimes, as was re­vealed as the reason behind the ris­ing crime rate in Karachi. In such sit­uations, citizens’ trust in each other also lowers, as they start perceiving others as hostile actors, indicating that declining political trust can also breed the decline in social trust.

The effect of declining political trust isn’t just confined to rising crime rates and a lessening of national cohesion, rather it has practical political ramifi­cations too. At this point, the massive political upheaval in the country can­not be scientifically linked to ineffi­cient flood-management. However, one can safely argue that the rising political popularity of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister may be the result of the gov­ernment’s inefficient handling of state affairs. The protests also provide suffi­cient insight into possible consequenc­es when the public perceive govern­ment as callous towards its citizens.

With Pakistan already facing a pleth­ora of other crises like the dwindling economic profile, unmanageable infla­tion, and most worryingly, intensify­ing environmental emergencies mak­ing citizens anxious about the quality of life, another possible impetus to de­clining political trust fuelled by disas­ter-management lacunae can trans­form uncertainty into instability.

While these difficulties are causing problems for authorities, they also pro­vide a peek into the shortcomings that need to be addressed. Although, the ex­tended period of rains caused the cur­rent intense flooding, the infrastruc­tural and humanitarian catastrophes have mostly been the result of human mismanagement and lack of prepared­ness. At this point, the preparedness level in Pakistan for such events should be really robust as it was declared one of the most vulnerable nations to cli­mate change a long time ago.

So first and foremost, the state needs to be fully prepared to manage such intense weather events by building climate-resilient infrastructure. This needs to be done both at mega-lev­el such as for dams, canals, river em­bankments etc., as well as for build­ing climate-resilient infrastructure for public usage such as commercial con­structions and housing colonies.

The government should also ensure that livelihoods of its citizens are cli­mate-resilient and they’re readily able to adapt in cases of disasters. Following the flood crisis, policymakers must en­sure that the destroyed infrastructure and livelihoods are rebuilt at the ear­liest while keeping in mind the impact of climate change on those structures. Similarly, millions of displaced people must also be rehabilitated as soon as possible to prevent a migration crisis.

In essence, making people realise that the state cares for their well-being is the only way out of the current pre­dicaments that Pakistan is embroiled in. Governing citizens who perceive that they are helpless is a recipe for a national disaster, the fallout effect of which can have the most consequen­tial impacts for the entire state.

Khansa Qureshi

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), Islamabad, Pakistan. She can be reached at cass.thinkers@gmail.com