PESHAWAR - Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Peshawar Tariq Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed to accelerate crackdown against criminals and indiscriminate action against narcotics sellers, qabza mafia and other criminals. He issued these directives during a Crime Preventive Meeting at Police Club with police officers of the Rural Division. Besides, DSPs and SHOs, investigative offices and incharges of sub-police stations also attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed crime situation and issued special directives for their prevention. The SP Rural has also directed police stations for conducting a comprehensive crackdown against ice drug and narcotics sellers around educational institutions. He also directed the security audit of all major and sensitive buildings and bringing more improvement in their security. He also directed early completion of investigations into blind murder cases. They were further directed to complete investigation in such cases within a period of two weeks.