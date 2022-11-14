Share:

KARACHI - Two boys were killed and another was injured on Sunday in a collision be­tween two motorcycles on MA Jinnah Road, Karachi. According to a private me­dia report, two boys were killed and another seri­ously injured in accident when two motorcycles col­lided with each other due to high speed on MA Jin­nah Road near Numaish Chowrangi, Karachi. Ac­cording to rescue officials, initially all the three boys were shifted to hospital in critical condition, but two of them breathed their last in hospital due to serious injuries. While the third in­jured boy was being treated at the hospital and his con­dition was said to be out of danger.