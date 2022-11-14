Share:

WASHINGTON - A Boeing B-17 bomber and a small plane collided Saturday in the air in the US state of Texas, according to the nation’s aviation agency and footage on social media. The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) said the B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport. “At this time it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft,” the agency said in a statement. Footage on social media shows the small plane colliding with the bomber, causing it to split in two and crash. Texas Governor Greg Abbot said on Twitter that the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Transportation are “assisting local officials in responding to this tragedy.” The FAA said it will investigate the collision with the National Transportation Safety Board.