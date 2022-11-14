Share:

ISLAMABAD - United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday said that urgent funds are needed to tackle the climate crisis in Asia, especially Pakistan to enhance expenditure on vital public services such as health, education, and social protection. It said that climate disasters forced to invest in reconstruction and rebuilding and developing countries including Pakistan are cutting expenditures on public services and social protection and resulting in more people being pushed back into poverty. Chairing a seminar on the “Impact of Climate Disaster on Economy”, UBG Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said that already more than 50 percent of Asia’s population lives below the $5.50 per day poverty line said a press release. He said between 2013 and 2020 only about $113 billion in public climate finance from international providers was committed to these countries, equating to an average of just over $14 billion per year. He said what is worse is that more than half of this amount is being provided in the form of loans that must be repaid to some degree. Only one-third of the total available funding is for adaptation which is needed to tackle climate impact he added. He said most often, people from marginalised and lower-income backgrounds experience the worst effects of the climate crisis and are the least prepared to deal with the consequences. But those people who have been suffering have done the least to cause this crisis, he said, adding that the international financial support to build climate resilience and green societies are negligible and its clear developing countries in Asia are not able to adapt to current and future climate stressors alone. Shahzad Ali Malik said in the absence of adequate financial support, developing countries are reverting to taking on debt to deal with climate impacts and risk falling into debt distress.