PESHAWAR - The Regional Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted mostly cloudy and cold weather and widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm for most districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next 24 hours. However, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm and snowfall over hilly areas are likely to occur over Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.