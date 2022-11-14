Share:

Luck did not favour Pakistan as they were beaten in the World Cup final by England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The result is a heart­breaking one for the team and fans alike, after playing a perfect game in the semi-final and making it past the group stages in miraculous fashion.

England is now the first team to hold both men’s World Cups simultaneously after sneaking past Pakistan in a tense run chase to win by five wickets with an over to spare. The game was closer than it sounds as the bowlers put in an incredible effort to defend a sub-par total following a mediocre batting effort. Despite England’s sheer batting prowess, the match was poised until the 16th over when star pacer Shaheen Afridi had to walk off injured. This is a format where just a handful of deliveries can be extremely consequential, and Shaheen’s loss was felt immensely towards the close of the innings.

As hard as it is to come to terms with the loss, the team played out of their skins and the fielding effort was a testa­ment to that. There are a lot of positives to take away from this match and the tournament, primarily with regards to the bowling performance. Naseem Shah deserves a special men­tion for his effort in the final, as he was unplayable but unfor­tunately could not claim any scalps. It was just one of those days, where the ball didn’t carry for a catch to the fielder, or the ball missed the batsman’s edge by just a millimeter.

There are areas of concern as well, particularly with the batting struggling throughout the tournament, and also the lack of flexibility when it comes to the batting order. The team once again failed to capitalise on key match-ups as it refused to send the likes of Shadab and Nawaz higher up the order.

Regardless, there is much to celebrate and appreciate about this group of players that has won the hearts and plaudits of many at home and abroad. The potential and talent is there for everyone to see, and it is only a matter of time before the stars align for this wholesome and dedicated group of players.