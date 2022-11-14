Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - The police have recovered a youth from a forest who was kidnapped by three outlaws over old en­mity in the limits of Sanawan police station.

According to a police spokesperson, three outlaws have kidnapped a youth namely Ad­nan over old enmity.Upon receiving the in­formation, a police team led by SHO Sanawan Malik Ramzan Shahid raided and recovered the abducted youth safely. The case of kidnap­ping and snatching a motorcycle was regis­tered against the accused. District Police Offi­cer (DPO) Ahmad Nawaz Shah has announced commendatory certificates and cash rewards for the police team. The people of the area chanted slogans in favor of the Punjab police over the safe recovery of youth.

OLD WOMAN CRUSHED TO DEATH BY TRAIN

A 65-year-old woman on Sunday crushed to death when she slipped during stepping down from a moving train near Muzaffargarh Railway Station.

According to Rescue officials, a 65 years old woman namely Shamim Mai w/o Irshad Ahmad, resident of Alipur, attempted to step down from a moving train near Muzaffargarh railway station.