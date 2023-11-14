2nd death anniversary actor Sohail Asghar observed

ISLAMABAD - Veteran actor Sohail Asghar was remembered on the occasion of his second death anniversary on Monday. Born in Lahore on June 15, 1954, he worked as a radio jockey from 1978 to 1988. He was introduced in TV drama Raat by a PTV Lahore director Nusrat Thakur. He was known for his roles in TV serials such as Laag, Piyas, Chand Girhan, Khuda ki Basti and Kajal Ghar. Asghar made his film debut in 2003 with Murad. He got the best actor award for the year 2002 at the 12th PTV Awards show organized to mark 40 years of Pakistan Television. Sohail Asghar died after a protracted illness in a hospital in Lahore on November 13, 2021.