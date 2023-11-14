Tuesday, November 14, 2023
3-day expo on Seerat-e-Tayyaba concludes

APP
November 14, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The three-day ‘Seerat-e-Tayyaba Expo’ in Islamabad, organized by US International Schools at Multi Garden B-17 and held at PIPS Schools B-17 Campus, concluded with a focus on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Attended by a diverse audience, including teachers, students, parents, and political, social, and academic figures from various cities, the expo aimed to underscore the significance of understanding and following the Holy Prophet’s principles. Director of US International Schools, Dr. Sumera Gull, commended the dedicated efforts of students and staff who prepared research papers, models, and presentations highlighting different aspects of the Prophet’s life. Key topics covered included the Makki and Madani periods, Ghazwat, Hajjatul Wida, Treaty of Hudaybiyah, Hijrat (Migration), Miraj-ul-Nabi, Ghar-e-Hira, and Gha-e-Sor.

APP

