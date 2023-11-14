Tuesday, November 14, 2023
9-member KP cabinet takes oath

Agencies
November 14, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The nine-member caretaker Cabinet of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government here on Monday took oath at Governor House. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the caretaker Provincial Cabinet attended by caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah.

The caretaker Provincial Ministers who took oath include Syed Masood Shah, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, Engr Amir Durrani, Engr Ahmad Jan and Syed Amir Abdullah. Besides others, the oath taking ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, administrative secretaries, political and civil society leaders. The governor congratulated the caretaker ministers and expressed best wishes for them.

Agencies

