Action against Marriage Act’s violations in full swing

FAISALABAD - Legal action against violators of the Marriage Act is in full swing across the district. In this respect, 5 marriage halls were sealed, 5 persons were arrested, 12 others were booked and Rs 2.5 million fine was imposed on different nature of violations during 232 inspections held by the quarters concerned during the last 9-days in the district. The inspection of 49 halls was held here on Monday and a fine of Rs 350,000 was imposed on 4 violators besides arresting one another violator.

DBFB RELEASES RS38.8M TO 1,794 APPLICANTS

The District Benevolent Fund Board (DBFB) released a monthly grant of Rs 38.8 million to 1,794 applicants here on Monday. The board transferred the amount in bank accounts of the applicants. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Kashif Raza Awan said that quick relief is being provided on complete applications.