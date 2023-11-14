Action taken against transporters for overcharging

Rawalpindi - Secretary RTA Attock Zaheer Khan affirmed that action is being taken against transporters involved in overcharging and overloading. He specified that a fare table for all routes has been issued, with its implementation ensured through surprise checks. Thirteen public transport vehicles plying on Attock Pindi, Attock Abbottabad, and Attock Mardan routes have been fined and impounded for violating the fare table. Secretary RTA urged passengers to report any fare table violations to the relevant authorities.