All hospitals in northern Gaza out of service

GAZA - The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned on Monday that its operations in war-torn Gaza would shut down within two days due to fuel shortages as fighting rages between Israel and Hamas.

The warning came after Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the European Union and the United Nations to “parachute aid” into the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. “The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter Gaza,” UNRWA’s Gaza chief Thomas White wrote on X.

The Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday that all hospitals in northern Gaza were “out of service”, as intense fighting rages between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters.

The EU’s humanitarian aid chief called on Monday for “meaningful” pauses in the fighting in Gaza and urgent deliveries of fuel to keep hospitals working in the territory.

At least 34 hospital patients from Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital have died over the past three days, Youssef Abu Rish, the deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, told a media outlet on Monday. The latest toll included 27 adult intensive care patients and seven babies, said Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Monday called on the European Union and the United Nations to “parachute aid” into the Gaza Strip. “I call on the United Nations and the European Union to parachute aid into the Gaza Strip, especially the north,” he said, referring to the area where fighting is most intense. The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Monday the death toll from fighting between the Hamas fighters and Israel in the Palestinian territory had risen to 11,240. The toll since October 7 includes 4,630 children and 3,130 women, according to the media office spokesperson.

According to the latest official Israeli figures, the death toll from Hamas’s October 7 attack remained at 1,200. In addition, 44 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of Israeli military operations there. Jordan’s King Abdullah rejected any plans by Israel to occupy parts of Gaza or to create security zones within the enclave, state media said on Monday. In comments he made at the royal palace, the king was quoted as telling senior politicians he met that there could be “no military or security solution” to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.